New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,763 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock opened at $627.10 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.27 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $686.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $754.94.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.