New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $2.54 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 29.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $328,000. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $18,060,939.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,964,191.81. This trade represents a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 905,864 shares of company stock worth $77,824,710 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $79.64 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $59.83 and a 12-month high of $91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.57.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.