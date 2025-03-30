New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes $2.27 Million Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.9 %

KNSL stock opened at $482.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $452.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.96. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.12 and a 12-month high of $531.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.