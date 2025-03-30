New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $94,867,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 49,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 479.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 113,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 94,283 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $425,884.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,561.28. This represents a 28.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 29,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,059,407.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 779,607 shares in the company, valued at $28,174,996.98. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,343 shares of company stock worth $5,177,234 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $40.02. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXEL. BMO Capital Markets lowered Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exelixis from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

