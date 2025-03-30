New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 25,914 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 30,487.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.4 %

DIS stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.