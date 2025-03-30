TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $22,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in TransDigm Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total transaction of $25,344,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,337,899.18. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,799.96. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,477.18.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.5 %

TDG opened at $1,377.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,343.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,329.72. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,176.31 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

