Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 75,386 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,386 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $29,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in American International Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 23,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 60.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.11.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -76.92%.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HSBC raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

