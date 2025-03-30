Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $74,819.45 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 7,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $74,819.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,139,691 shares in the company, valued at $38,788,904.67. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of HGTY opened at $8.96 on Friday. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGTY. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 25,769.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Featured Stories

