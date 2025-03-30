Insider Selling: Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Sells C$164,432.82 in Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Christopher Bell sold 731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$224.94, for a total value of C$164,432.82.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.1 %

TSE FNV opened at C$222.56 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of C$156.31 and a 52 week high of C$227.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$204.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$183.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.20 billion, a PE ratio of -48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNV. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$194.10.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

