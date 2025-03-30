Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Down 46.6% in March

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the February 28th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shiseido Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 0.32. Shiseido has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.36). Shiseido had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.