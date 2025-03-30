Insider Buying: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Purchases C$92,835.60 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,835.60.

On Monday, March 24th, Martin Robert Ferron bought 4,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.31 per share, with a total value of C$93,236.00.

On Wednesday, January 1st, Martin Robert Ferron sold 6,209 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.60, for a total transaction of C$196,204.40.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$22.90 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$21.88 and a twelve month high of C$31.91. The firm has a market cap of C$612.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.38.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

