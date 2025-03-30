Insider Buying: L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Purchases 23,478 Shares of Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Raphael Lamm purchased 23,478 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.76 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of A$64,893.19 ($40,813.33).
Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 10th, Raphael Lamm bought 47,749 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.68 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of A$127,728.58 ($80,332.44).
- On Thursday, January 30th, Raphael Lamm sold 61,891 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.87 ($1.81), for a total value of A$177,689.06 ($111,754.13).
The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09.
L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.
