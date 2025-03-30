Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, an increase of 121.0% from the February 28th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Symrise Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $25.79 on Friday. Symrise has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93.
Symrise Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Symrise
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.