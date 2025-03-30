Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, an increase of 121.0% from the February 28th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Symrise Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $25.79 on Friday. Symrise has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

