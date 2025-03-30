Insider Buying: MLG Oz Limited (ASX:MLG) Insider Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

MLG Oz Limited (ASX:MLG – Get Free Report) insider Simon Price purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$127,000.00 ($79,874.21).

The firm has a market cap of $95.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.78.

About MLG Oz

MLG Oz Limited provides mine site services in Western Australia and the Northern Territory. The company offers mine site and bulk haulage services, such as crusher feed, road and vehicle maintenance, machine and labor hire, and rehabilitation work, as well as mine site haulage services; and supplies construction materials, including sand, aggregate, cement, and lime for mining and civil projects.

