Insider Buying: MLG Oz Limited (ASX:MLG) Insider Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

MLG Oz Limited (ASX:MLG – Get Free Report) insider Simon Price purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$127,000.00 ($79,874.21).
MLG Oz Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $95.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.78.
About MLG Oz
