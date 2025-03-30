BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 8,714,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 22,125,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Capmk downgraded BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of $867.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

In other BigBear.ai news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $132,005.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,205.50. The trade was a 13.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $199,865.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,757.48. This trade represents a 24.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,119 shares of company stock worth $629,502. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. AE Industrial Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $284,721,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,005,000. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $3,248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 479,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 267,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.