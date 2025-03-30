Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $165.86 and last traded at $166.36. Approximately 991,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,331,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

