Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Short Interest Down 42.7% in March

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.3 days.
Tecan Group Price Performance
TCHBF stock opened at $202.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.72. Tecan Group has a one year low of $202.52 and a one year high of $340.27.
Tecan Group Company Profile
