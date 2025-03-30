Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Short Interest Down 42.7% in March

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.3 days.

Tecan Group Price Performance

TCHBF stock opened at $202.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.72. Tecan Group has a one year low of $202.52 and a one year high of $340.27.

Get Tecan Group alerts:

Tecan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and in-vitro diagnostic companies, university research departments, and diagnostic and other laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and antibodies, and software; and Tecan Labwerx, an automation solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.