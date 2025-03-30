Comparing MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH)

SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH – Get Free Report) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

SAIHEAT has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SAIHEAT and MoneyLion”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAIHEAT $6.95 million 0.53 -$6.12 million N/A N/A MoneyLion $545.91 million 1.80 -$45.24 million $0.75 115.69

Profitability

SAIHEAT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyLion.

This table compares SAIHEAT and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAIHEAT N/A N/A N/A MoneyLion 0.64% 1.18% 0.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SAIHEAT and MoneyLion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAIHEAT 0 0 0 0 0.00 MoneyLion 0 3 3 2 2.88

MoneyLion has a consensus price target of $92.83, suggesting a potential upside of 6.99%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than SAIHEAT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of SAIHEAT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of MoneyLion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MoneyLion beats SAIHEAT on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAIHEAT

SAIHEAT Limited engages in the development of liquid-cooling data centers. It develops technologies for the advanced computing center ecosystem, a center that provides high-performance servers, liquid cooling, and systems for capturing and recycling computing heat. The company was formerly known as SAI.TECH Global Corporation and changed its name to SAIHEAT Limited in August 2024. SAIHEAT Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account. It also provides marketplace solutions, such as valuable distribution, acquisition, growth, and monetization channels; and creative media and brand content services. MoneyLion Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

