EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of EQT by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 74,153,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,716,968,000 after buying an additional 20,700,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EQT by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,095,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,359,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582,418 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 386.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,347,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,830,000 after buying an additional 3,454,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,979,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.68, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average is $44.93.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

