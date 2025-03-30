QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QNST shares. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95. QuinStreet has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $26.27.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. On average, research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,836,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,955,585.08. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $194,846.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 337,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,269.28. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in QuinStreet by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in QuinStreet by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

