Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.83.
CTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$153.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities upgraded Converge Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
Converge Technology Solutions Corp is a Canadian company building a platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT infrastructure providers that deliver best-of-breed solutions and services in the United States. The solutions provided include multi-cloud solutions, the blockchain, resiliency, and managed services, enabling the company to address the business and IT issues that public and private-sector organizations face.
