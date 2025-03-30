Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHR shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

CHR stock opened at C$19.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$535.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.20. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$14.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.08.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Senior Officer Colin Copp purchased 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,197.60. 13.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines.

