ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

ATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get ATI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATI

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.50. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ATI will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In related news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $657,459.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,261.54. This represents a 27.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ATI by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,563,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,031,000 after buying an additional 191,823 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ATI by 16.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,993,000 after acquiring an additional 61,999 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance raised its position in ATI by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 65,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ATI during the third quarter worth $28,700,000.

About ATI

(Get Free Report

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.