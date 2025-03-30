UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 50,124 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,124 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,079,496 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,065,000 after acquiring an additional 479,722 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 57,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of F stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.