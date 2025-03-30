Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 625,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 543,161 shares.The stock last traded at $6.61 and had previously closed at $6.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on SWIM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Latham Group from $7.70 to $8.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $8.50 target price on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Latham Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.66.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SWIM
Latham Group Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Latham Group
In other news, major shareholder Wc Partners Executive Iv, L.P. sold 105,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $688,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,629.72. This trade represents a 24.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wynnchurch Capital Partners IV L.P. bought a new stake in Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,287,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Latham Group in the third quarter worth $697,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Latham Group by 294.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Latham Group
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Latham Group
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.