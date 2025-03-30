Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading Down 7% – Here’s What Happened

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) shares fell 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.23 and last traded at $60.47. 2,095,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,995,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.01.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 183.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $22,674,385.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at $225,674,752.68. This trade represents a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $50,843,300.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,640,779 shares in the company, valued at $197,451,045.83. This trade represents a 20.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627 in the last 90 days. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,700,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

