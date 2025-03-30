Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Short Interest Up 135.1% in March

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 135.1% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,821,000 after buying an additional 93,150 shares during the period. Master S Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,981,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,863,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,232,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,847,000 after purchasing an additional 68,659 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 253.9% during the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 94,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 67,783 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

