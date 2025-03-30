US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 130.5% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

UFIV stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $50.02.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1666 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF

About US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF in the third quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,545,000.

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

