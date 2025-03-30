ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 139.1% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ITOCHU stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.76. ITOCHU has a 52-week low of $79.12 and a 52-week high of $116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.49.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITOCHU stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ITOCHU Co. ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Free Report ) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company’s Textile segment produces and sells raw materials, threads, and textiles; and garments, home furnishings, and industrial materials, as well as trades in industrial textile and lifestyle products. Its Machinery segment engages in the plants, bridges, railways, and other infrastructure; power generation, transmission, transformation, and sale; water, environment and waste-related; ship trading; renewable and alternative energy; and waste recycling businesses.

