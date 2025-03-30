ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 139.1% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ITOCHU stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.76. ITOCHU has a 52-week low of $79.12 and a 52-week high of $116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.49.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.97%.
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company’s Textile segment produces and sells raw materials, threads, and textiles; and garments, home furnishings, and industrial materials, as well as trades in industrial textile and lifestyle products. Its Machinery segment engages in the plants, bridges, railways, and other infrastructure; power generation, transmission, transformation, and sale; water, environment and waste-related; ship trading; renewable and alternative energy; and waste recycling businesses.
