MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday. The company traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 373332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

MXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MaxLinear by 3,698.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,525,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after buying an additional 1,485,256 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,659,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $25,027,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1,813.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,256,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in MaxLinear by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,250,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 966,468 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

