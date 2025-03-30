Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 438,207 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 222,507 shares.The stock last traded at $33.75 and had previously closed at $33.62.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.1177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,155,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 57.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 845,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 307,444 shares in the last quarter.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

