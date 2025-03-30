Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 438,207 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 222,507 shares.The stock last traded at $33.75 and had previously closed at $33.62.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92.
Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.1177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF
The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.
