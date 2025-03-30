Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRBGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 438,207 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 222,507 shares.The stock last traded at $33.75 and had previously closed at $33.62.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.1177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,155,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 57.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 845,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 307,444 shares in the last quarter.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

