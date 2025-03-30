Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Trading Up 2.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.20 and last traded at $70.23. 173,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 810,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.74.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

