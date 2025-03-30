WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,746 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRS. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $181.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.03. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $213.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research set a $230.00 price objective on Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.17.

Carpenter Technology Profile



Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.



