WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,845,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 37,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,466 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGI. TD Cowen raised shares of Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Insider Activity at Triumph Group

In other Triumph Group news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,942.72. This trade represents a 40.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triumph Group Price Performance

Shares of TGI opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.53. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $25.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

