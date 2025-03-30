WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Shares in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,051,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,467,000 after purchasing an additional 500,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,697,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 13,459.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,656 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,457,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,476,000 after purchasing an additional 490,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,802,000 after purchasing an additional 57,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.98. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BG shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BG

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.