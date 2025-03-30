WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $859,000 Holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,653,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,761,000 after buying an additional 1,192,871 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 288.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 62,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,597,000 after purchasing an additional 56,187 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE CLB opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $716.45 million, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. Core Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

