WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 5,593 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $174.65 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.34 and a twelve month high of $177.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $10,998,990. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

