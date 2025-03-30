New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Insider Acquires A$306,075.00 in Stock

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.08 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$306,075.00 ($192,500.00).

New Hope Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.20.

Get New Hope alerts:

New Hope Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 23rd. This is an increase from New Hope’s previous Interim dividend of $0.17. New Hope’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

New Hope Company Profile

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

Featured Articles

