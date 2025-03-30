Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $209,312.36 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $209,312.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,460,924.24. The trade was a 1.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ Z opened at $68.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.26, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.27. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $89.39.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,375,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zillow Group

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.