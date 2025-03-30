Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Sells 8,614 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Paul V. Woolway sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $689,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,320. The trade was a 14.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $84.50. The stock has a market cap of $141.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

