Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,802,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,677.81. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 26th, Yat Tung Lam sold 100,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $6,113,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 29th, Yat Tung Lam sold 100,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $5,866,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $805,900.00.
- On Friday, January 10th, Yat Tung Lam sold 100,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $7,326,000.00.
- On Monday, December 30th, Yat Tung Lam sold 100,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $6,952,000.00.
Credo Technology Group Stock Down 4.5 %
NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $40.51 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.73. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.07 and a beta of 2.16.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRDO. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.90.
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.
