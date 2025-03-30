Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Position Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) by 106.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,028 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Cronos Group by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRON opened at $1.79 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.73 million, a PE ratio of -13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.