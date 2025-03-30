Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.64.

CSH.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

CSH.UN stock opened at C$16.71 on Friday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$11.91 and a twelve month high of C$17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is currently -358.82%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.

