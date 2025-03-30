Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.64.
CSH.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CSH.UN
Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 0.4 %
Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is currently -358.82%.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.