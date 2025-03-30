ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADEN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James set a C$60.00 target price on shares of ADENTRA and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on ADENTRA from C$55.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Shares of ADEN opened at $27.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.57. ADENTRA has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $45.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from ADENTRA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. ADENTRA’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.

