Analysts Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target at $19.30

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Melius raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,865.80. This trade represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,470 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

