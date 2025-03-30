Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 655 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $269.23 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.95 and a 52-week high of $300.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.62.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

