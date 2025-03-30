Korea Investment CORP Sells 293,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $23,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 606.2% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,189,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,993 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,296,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 896,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 273,150 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 896,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after buying an additional 273,150 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,618,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.17. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

