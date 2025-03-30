Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,231,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,036,000 after buying an additional 160,853 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,208,000 after acquiring an additional 759,869 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,433,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,243,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,899,000 after purchasing an additional 182,300 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.26.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $86.03 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $164.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.85. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 46.18%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

