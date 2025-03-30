Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $246.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $228.59 and a 12-month high of $280.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.7703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

