Casino Stocks To Watch Today – March 27th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, and Richtech Robotics are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of companies that own or operate casinos and related gambling businesses. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the gaming and entertainment industry, which also often includes hotels, resorts, and other leisure services, and can be influenced by factors like regulatory changes, consumer spending, and tourism trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

NYSE:FLUT traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,466,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,941. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,080.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.27 and its 200 day moving average is $253.72.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,577,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,546,944. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,859. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE MGM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

NASDAQ:RR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,075,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,136,458. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 70.11 and a current ratio of 39.74. The company has a market cap of $235.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of -7.94. Richtech Robotics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $5.20.

